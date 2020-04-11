|
|
John J. Corsano
John Joseph Corsano, loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on April 8, 2020 of Covid-19 related complications. John was born in Bridgeport on November 5, 1926. A lifelong resident of Fairfield, he is the son of Carmella and Nicholas Corsano, both Italian Immigrants. He is the brother to Mary Corsano Bevans, (deceased) Claire Corsano Bevans, (deceased) Rita Corsano Mulvey and Patricia Corsano Antolini. John enlisted in the United States Navy and was a Seaman First Class. Part of the Greatest Generation, he was a Seabee stationed in Okinawa during WWII. After military service, he worked several jobs until marrying his loving wife Lorraine Annette Vallone on August 8, 1953. He later started his own business Ceramic Tiles of Fairfield. John was a Master Tile Setter working for numerous builders and designers in Fairfield County throughout his career. He often said "If I had a dollar for every piece of tile I set, I would be a multi-millionaire." John had more wealth than money could buy. He was a simple man, kind, considerate and forgiving, and maybe a little stubborn. His life revolved around family, friends and social gatherings. When he walked into a room, it was guaranteed, he would know someone and made more friends before the evening was done. He loved Country Music and cooking. He often cooked for his caring neighbors the Pistelli's, as well as friends at the Gaelic American Club of Fairfield where he was a member for the past several years. He was also a member of the Fairfield American Legion, and charter member of the Port 5 National Association of Naval Veterans Club in Black Rock. Married for 39 years, John was predeceased by his loving wife Lorraine. He has two children: father to John A. & Karen Corsano, of Orange, CT and Kim Dorthea and Carl DePiano of Suwanee, GA. The grandfather to Nicholas, Lauren and husband Daniel Averna, Danielle DePiano, Jonathan and wife Madeline DePiano. He is also survived by his two great-grandchildren Poppy DePiano and John Parker Averna. After Lorraine's passing, he enjoyed the companionship of his treasured friend and partner Rose Masi for the past 26 years. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all services are restricted and private. A memorial service to follow at a later date to celebrate a loving joyful life well lived. "That's It". To share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fairfield Citizen from Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2020