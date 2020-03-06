|
John Paul Scoran
John Paul Scoran, age 85, beloved husband of 59 years of Sara Jane Ward Scoran, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, surrounded by his devoted family. He was a Korean War veteran of the USMC and a retired quality control engineer. John was the proud father of twelve children. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as sailing. A Memorial gathering is being planned for mid May. Donations in his honor can be made to Homes for the Brave at 655 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605. Arrangements are in the care of the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road.
Published in Fairfield Citizen from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 2020