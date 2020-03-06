Fairfield Citizen Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-9466
Resources
More Obituaries for John Scoran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Scoran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Scoran Obituary
John Paul Scoran
John Paul Scoran, age 85, beloved husband of 59 years of Sara Jane Ward Scoran, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, surrounded by his devoted family. He was a Korean War veteran of the USMC and a retired quality control engineer. John was the proud father of twelve children. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as sailing. A Memorial gathering is being planned for mid May. Donations in his honor can be made to Homes for the Brave at 655 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605. Arrangements are in the care of the FAIRFIELD FUNERAL HOME of EDMUND W. DOUGIELLO, 36 South Pine Creek Road.
Published in Fairfield Citizen from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -