John Walter Oliver
John Walter Oliver of Pinehurst, NC passed away on April 21, 2020, just days after his 91st birthday.
John has lived the equivalent of ten lives in that time. He was born to Ruth May and John Wesley Oliver on April 16, 1929. He graduated from Mamaroneck HS and went on to his much beloved Colgate University, graduating in 1951. He then served in the US Air Force for four years with duty in the National Security Agency. Upon leaving the service, he worked in Personnel for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for the next five years. John's next big adventure was to team up with his father, a renowned plantsman. Together they would create a beautiful nursery in Fairfield, CT: Oliver Nurseries.
As JW Oliver, the elder, retired from the nursery business, John took the lead and grew the business to include one of the most extensive plant offerings in the region. One of John's favorite pastimes was to tell tales of nursery days. He became a member in both The American Rhododendron Society and the American Conifer Society. His "plant buddies" were from all points of the country. After his retirement to Pinehurst, NC John was a regular contributor to the Oliver Nurseries newsletter where he often touted the accomplishments of his fellow nurserymen and women.
Pinehurst became home to John in 1987. He quickly became involved in the community, both as a member of the Pinehurst Country Club and The Tin Whistles. John loved playing golf and loved the camaraderie that came with the game. He continued to be involved in the world of plants by serving on the Pinehurst Greens committee as well as the Pinehurst Appearance Commission. Another lifelong love of his was classical music. It became his haven, listening to his many symphonies. He would stop whoever was in earshot and say, "You have to Listen to this!" If the music was not on, some sports program was. Baseball, Football, Tennis, Golf…and more.
There was another community that became John's foundation for over 40 years, a twelve-step program of recovery. He was mentored by many and then went on to mentor many, many others. He had a warm and generous heart and he was willing to share his story as well as listen intently to the stories of others. His nearest and dearest friends were found in those gatherings.
John's family was unique and difficult to describe; it seemed to just keep growing. His welcoming heart was open to all. John's first marriage was to Rebekah Tingley, together they had a son, Tom and daughter, Suzanne. Later, following a divorce, John married Susan Day Setzer, the mother of Stephen, Jonathan, Kimberly, Christopher (deceased), and Amy. Upon Susan's passing, John met and later married Marilyn Foster, mother of JD, Karen, and Lynn. When Marilyn died several years ago, John was fortunate enough to find the companionship and love of Lyn Glynn. That clan has now grown to include twelve grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. John will be greatly missed by all. Special thanks are given to Nurse Angie of First Health Hospice for her compassionate care.
No service is planned at this date. Donations can be made in John's honor to the .
Published in Fairfield Citizen on May 1, 2020