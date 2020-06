Joseph Matis

Joseph D. MatisJoseph D. Matis, age 96, of Allison Park formerly of Fairfield, CT on June 15, 2020.Husband of the late Irene A. Lampart MatisFather of Linda Ludwig and husband Jim of Pittsburgh,PA, Robert Matis and wife Karen of Westerville, OH, and Joseph P. Matis and wife Lauri of Huntsville, ALGrandfather of 12, great grandfather of 11Joseph retired from Bullard Machine Co.Bridgeport, CT in 1981 as an engineer and served in the Army Air Corps during WWIIVisitation Wed. 6-8 P.M. at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., GlenshawMass of Christian Burial Thurs. 1:00 P.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Church.EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCHplease visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com