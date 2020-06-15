Joseph Matis
Joseph D. Matis
Joseph D. Matis, age 96, of Allison Park formerly of Fairfield, CT on June 15, 2020.
Husband of the late Irene A. Lampart Matis
Father of Linda Ludwig and husband Jim of Pittsburgh,PA, Robert Matis and wife Karen of Westerville, OH, and Joseph P. Matis and wife Lauri of Huntsville, AL
Grandfather of 12, great grandfather of 11
Joseph retired from Bullard Machine Co.Bridgeport, CT in 1981 as an engineer and served in the Army Air Corps during WWII
Visitation Wed. 6-8 P.M. at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw
Mass of Christian Burial Thurs. 1:00 P.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Church.
EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH
please visit us at www.neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Fairfield Citizen on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
