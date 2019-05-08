Kimball John Rumford

Kimball John Rumford (1934-2019) of Fairfield and Cromwell, CT, died peacefully on April 6, having endured a long struggle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife Margaret of 59 years, his son Tim Rumford (Kathleen), daughter Hilary Norcia (Tim), and three grandchildren: Kaila Rumford Diaz, Elissa Rumford, and Ryan Norcia.

Kim was born in London, England. He was educated in Scotland and graduated from the University of Strathclyde with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. His career included working for Rolls Royce Aerospace (Derby, UK), Pratt & Whitney (Canada), and finally Textron Lycoming (Stratford, CT). A man of boundless energy, among his many interests were photography, mountaineering, geology, kayaking. He was also an avid gardener, and his beautiful English gardens were well known in Fairfield. Kim is remembered for his kindness, enthusiasm for life, and love of the universe.

A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Portland CT.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to: Margaret Rumford, 42 Spruce Lane, Cromwell, CT, 06416. Donations in his memory may be sent to the at www.alz.org/donate.