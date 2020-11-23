Lena Phillips Rodino

Lena Phillips Rodino, age 89, died peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Lena was born in 1930, in Glasgow, Scotland to Frances O'Brien and Michael Phillips and was the second youngest of ten children. In 1951, at 21 years old, she immigrated to the United States on the Queen Elizabeth to make a life here along with her sisters. In 1958 she met the love of her life, Sal Rodino, and they married.

Lena was an avid traveler, living with Sal in Lebanon, Switzerland, Germany and Italy before moving to Westport, CT. Lena worked in the family business alongside her husband until his death.

Lena is survived by her two children, Mark Rodino of Miami, FL and Tracy Rodino Keblish of Southport, CT, her son-in-law Paul, and her five cherished grandchildren – Bryce, Dominie, Aidan, Alec and Ross.

She will be remembered for her charming personality, graciousness and witty sense of humor but most of all as a wonderful mom and grandmother. She is buried at Assumption Cemetery in Greens Farms alongside Sal.



