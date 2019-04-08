Mary Grace Sposito

Mary Grace Sposito, beloved sister, aunt, and great-aunt, left us at age 97 on Sunday, April 7th. Mary was born in 1922 in Yonkers, NY where she lived until her retirement years to her homes on Fairfield Beach and in Southport. She lived a happy and accomplishment-filled life.

Mary's beloved sister, Ann, and her many nieces and nephews adored her and they will miss her deeply. Her elegance, grace, beauty, intelligence, impeccable taste, loving heart, generosity, and sense of humor made her easy to love and be with. Mary gave fully of her heart, her knowledge, her experience and her time to all. When there was a job or research to be done, Mary did it enthusiastically, completely – and perfectly. Until her last day she was actively engaged in life and curious about the world around her, goings on in Fairfield, and with family news. She mastered the internet and used it to communicate, research and keep up with photos and stories of family.

Mary graduated from Gorton High School in Yonkers and Packard Junior College in NYC. Her extensive and successful career at General Motors spanned decades until her retirement in 1985 as Executive Secretary at Buick's Eastern Regional/Zone offices. She was highly respected by Buick dealers and trained many executives who actively sought her advice and expertise. During World War II Mary edited manuals for US Air Force at the Air Services Command in NYC. She was also active in the Fairfield Beach Association. Mary was a woman of deep faith. She was an active communicant of St. Luke Church.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Anna and Felix Sposito, and her beloved brothers Felix, Joseph, Robert, and Dominic and her sister Rose McNabb. In addition to her sister, she is survived by her nieces and nephews, Gloria Gery, Carol Gutter, Marie Cerino, Joan Monk, Barbara Hidalgo, Diane Eugenio, Robert Sposito, Jr. and Timothy Sposito. Carmel Buckley, Cindy Iannuzzi, Joanne McGillicuddy, and Portia Tucker provided loving care and support that enabled Mary to continue her full and active life. The Fairfield Fire Department and Rescue Squad also were a lifeline on occasion; they were very much appreciated.

Calling hours are Wednesday, April 10th from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road, Fairfield. Mass will be held at St. Luke Church, 49 Turkey Hill Road North, Westport at 10:45 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to the American Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/donate or to Mercy Ship at https://donate.mercyships.org.