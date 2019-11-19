Home

Barrington Congregational Ch
461 County Rd
Barrington, RI 02806
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Barrington Congregational Church
461 County Road
Barrington, RI
View Map
1941 - 2019
Michael S. Guglielmo
78, of Wakefield, RI, formerly of Fairfield, passed away on October 31st. Son of the late Salvatore and Sadie (Scorca) Guglielmo. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Mary Catherine (Carr), children Michael, Robert (Moira McCool), Daniel (Barbara), David (Joanna DeMartin), Catherine and 7 grandchildren.
Michael grew up in Corona, Queens, graduated from Fairfield University and received his MSW from Fordham. He worked as a family/marital therapist in Fairfield for nearly 40 years.
A service will be held on November 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Barrington Congregational Church, 461 County Road, Barrington, RI.
Published in Fairfield Citizen from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
