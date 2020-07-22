1/1
Mursay Pratt
1932 - 2020
Mursay N. Pratt
Aug 27, 1932 - Jun 7, 2020Mursay N. Pratt was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7th 2020.
Mursay's commitment to serving others was not only contained to being a healthcare associate or a child care provider, she devoted her time, energy, and love to her family and church family. She leaves to cherish her precious memories with her loving children Raymond Dwight Pratt, Roger Adrian Pratt Sr, Vance Munnings Sr (deceased), and Renee Pratt (deceased). Loving grandchildren. Vance Munnings Jr, Jazelyn Munnings-Beason, Roger Adrian Pratt Jr, Marcus Pratt, Shacoia Pratt, Asa Pratt and Da'Waysha Pratt and a host of great grandchildren. Loving brothers and sisters Everett Thompson, Robert Thompson, Patrick Thompson (deceased), Vera Thompson, Betty Swaby ( deceased), Amelia Archer (deceased) and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Mursay Thompson will be remembered as a faithful Episcopalian who loved the Lord, a loving mother , devoted sister, a fun aunt and a loyal friend to all those who lives she touched. She has left a void in all of us who were blessed to be a part of her life. She will be loved and truly missed deeply by all.

Published in Fairfield Citizen on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
