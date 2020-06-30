Nancy Graves
1941 - 2020
Nancy Gerdau Graves
September 29, 1941 - June 23, 2020. Nancy Graves was born in New York City. Nancy attended the Ethel Walker School and later graduated from Northwestern University in 1963 where she majored in Philosophy. She is survived by three sisters, two daughters, two nephews, one niece, a grandson, and two grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Carpenter Ranch, PO Box 955, Hayden, CO 81639. Her celebration of life will be May 2021 when the dogwoods are in bloom at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. She asks everyone please wear bright colors for her then. Some of her ashes will be laid to rest along side her deceased husband at his family's plot in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Published in Fairfield Citizen on Jun. 30, 2020.
