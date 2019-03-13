Nancy S. Watson

Nancy S. Watson, 77, passed away peacefully at the Woodlands Memory Care Center in Rockland, ME on March 10, 2019, with family by her side.

She was born on June 3, 1941 in Rockland, Maine, the daughter of the late Walter G. and Siiri Irene (Lunden) Starrett. Growing up in Warren, she attended local schools and graduated from Warren High School. She then received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maine in Orono. While at Orono she was a proud member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, Gamma Chapter. She continued her education and received a Master's Degree from the University of Bridgeport. Part of her training for her Master's Degree included 6 weeks in India.

Nancy was an educator and spent many years in the classroom as a teacher and as a mentor to many educators throughout her career, a vast majority of which was spent in Fairfield, CT. She served as a member of the Board of Education in Fairfield, CT, as well as serving on the SAD 40 Board after her return to Maine. Nancy was also integral in starting the McGivney Community Center After School Program in Bridgeport, CT, which still is helping children in the area. She loved the arts and immersed herself as much as she could while living in Connecticut. She would take the train into New York City to attend events at the MET and go to the many other museums and galleries available in the City. She was the media director for the Museum of Arts, Industry & Technology in Bridgeport, was a member at the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland as well as the Portland Museum, held tickets to the Portland Symphony Orchestra, and enjoyed many shows at the Maine State Theatre in Brunswick.

Nancy was a world traveler and in addition to her time in India, she visited Afghanistan, Morocco, Spain, and China. She and her family also spent 2 summers camping across United States and Canada. Some of her biggest passions were photography and being outside in various woods and lakes, especially in Maine. If Nancy was outside, she would often have her camera at the ready taking beautiful photos to share with her family and friends.

Survivors include: Her son Thomas Watson and his fiancé Kimberly Sanders of Warren, ME, Sister Jean Whelan of Wells, ME & Special Friend, Zach Wyllie, as well as many other loving cousins and devoted friends.

A private service will be held in the spring.

If you would like to contribute in Nancy's Memory:

, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island , Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240.

, 383 US Route One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074 or another .

