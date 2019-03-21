Resources More Obituaries for Newell Grace Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Newell Grace Jr.

Newell Hardy Grace, Jr., "Jerry," 87, passed away in Naples, Florida, on February 24, 2019. Jerry was one of a kind, had a great sense of humor, and loved life. He was born on February 12, 1932, in Mineola, New York, along with his twin brother, James Newell Grace II, to mother Grace Lein Grace, and father Newell Hardy Grace.

Jerry attended the Stanton Military Academy in Virginia, and enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War, where he served for four years. Three of those years were aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. After his Naval service, Jerry graduated from Syracuse University, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, and met his wife, Claire Jane Davis of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania. They married on September 21, 1957.

Jerry had a successful career with the company he founded, Grace & Andrews, based in New York City, and later the Grace Group, of Fairfield, CT. They provided creative packaging and printed materials for some of the largest corporations in America.

A resident of Fairfield since 1974, Jerry served as a Deacon and Trustee at the Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, on the board of Parish Court, and was a member of the Fairfield Beach Club. He spent summers on Coxton Lake in Pennsylvania, near his wife's hometown.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Claire, his adoring children Gretchen Grace (Eric Moore), Thomas Newell Grace, Kathryn Arcuri (Len Arcuri), and Jennifer McAleer (Brant McAleer); as well as his grandchildren, who made him so proud, Willa, Everett, Ry, and Annabel. He is also survived by his brother Jim, of Naples, Florida, and his Aunt Tumpy (Winifred Bradwell) of Sarasota, Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his grandson Finnian Ry McAleer, and his older sister Barbara Grace Evans.

There will be a Memorial Service in late spring, in Fairfield. Jerry will be laid to rest in the Memorial Garden of The Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, with his grandson Finn.

No matter how high the waves, how rolling the swells, how strong the winds that hold our ships back, we always get our ships to home port.

– Unknown

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry's memory can be made to "Church Housing for Fairfield, Inc." and mailed to Parish Court, Attn: Administrator, 175 Warde Terrace, Fairfield, CT 06825.