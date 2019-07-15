Noah Zev Robbin

Noah Zev Robbin of Ellwood City, PA, beloved husband of Stacy Stahl, passed away in New York City at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on June 20, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 34.

Noah is survived by his Wife Stacy, his Mother Deborah Bakan, and his Father Ira Robbin of Fairfield, his Sisters Sarah Hollister, Zoe Robbin, and Jessica Robbin, and his Grandmother Corinne Robbin. He is predeceased by his Grandfathers Bert Robbin and David Bakan and by his Grandmother Mildred Bakan. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and co-workers.

Noah was born in Philadelphia and attended Greene Street Friends School and Germantown Friends School. He played clarinet, chess and Little League baseball. He was a Bar Mitzvah and a 2nd degree Black Belt in Aikido. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2007 with a B.S.E. in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. Noah earned a Masters in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 2012, and was highly regarded working as Principal Software Engineer at Symantec. Noah married Stacy in 2013 and they moved to Ellwood City. He was a Beekeeper, a Master Gardener, and a Certified Sailor of Small Boats.

A funeral was held in Pittsburgh and a memorial service will take place at 3:00 p.m. August 3 at the Germantown Friends Meeting House in Philadelphia. Memorial contributions can be made to the MSK Cancer Center fund established in his name. Published in Fairfield Citizen on July 19, 2019