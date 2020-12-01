Pamela W. Ritter
Pamela W. Ritter, 91, of Fairfield departed her loving family on November 24, 2020 after having spent time with all 3 daughters recently. Born in Minnesota, she was the daughter of Archibald and Dorothy Wagner. She attended The Madeira School and was a graduate of the University of Michigan with a degree in architecture. She moved from Huntington, Long Island to Fairfield in 1970 and lived here for 50 years.
She was active in the community through the League of Women Voters, Mill River Wetland Committee, Conservation Commission, Zoning, Board of Health and local education. She enjoyed many classes at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities and the LWV book club.
Never hesitant to voice her opinion, she was a prolific writer to legislators. She was an environmentalist before it was "a thing". She was fiercely independent and a philanthropist to many causes.
She and her deceased spouse, John W. Ritter, were active in the UMich Sailing Club and continued boating activities with their sailfish and canoe in Connecticut.
She is survived by daughters Carolyn Garramone (Tom), Patti Ritter, Ellen Taylor (Don Knapik) and granddaughter Laura Arounsack (Bobby) and great-grands Brynn and Bailee. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: The Nature Conservancy or a Public Radio Station. To sign her online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com