Pat Callies
On April 26, we lost Pat Callies after a nine-year battle with cancer. Pat was a resident of Southport, CT and Nantucket, MA, wife of John Callies and mother to Dan Callies, Beth Goltz and Ryan Callies.
Pat was born on Feb. 24, 1953 in Wausau, WI to Lila and Gerald Walters; Pat spent her childhood in Neenah, WI before moving to New Canaan, CT for her senior year of high school. Fortuitously for many involved, during that single year of school in New Canaan she met her future husband John.
After graduating from high school, Pat worked for the CIA in McLean, VA before attending Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA. Pat refined her artistic talents at Moravian, holding multiple art shows and fueling her love to create art in various forms and genres and graduated magna cum laude with degrees in economics and Fine Arts. After college, Pat focused on raising her family, but once her children were older, and she had more time on her hands, she picked art back up - whether it be creating gardens, Japanese doll making, washi paper eggs, Japanese tea boxes, or beautiful knitted items.
Pat found the greatest joy and satisfaction in her family - being a wife, mother and grandmother. In her early years as a mother, you would find her playing in the backyard with her kids doing cartwheels, drawing chalk art on the driveway with Beth, starting the kids on their lifelong love of skiing, body surfing on the south shore of Nantucket and walking the beaches of Nantucket looking for the long lost treasures which washed up after a big storm. Pat would lead the family on our exotic trips through South East Asia, when we lived in Japan, forcing us to learn the unique cultures of Thailand, China, Indonesia, Singapore and Japan before we were allowed to go to the play on the beach.
Pat found her personal Eden in 1972 on a visit to Nantucket with John, a love which lasted until her final day. She arrived most years in May with a need to start her garden and plant her window boxes. During the summer she was in the ocean playing with the kids or on the shore with her grandchildren in later years. In the afternoons, she would be walking in town visiting the artists and shop owners or working at the hospital thrift shop as a way to give a small bit back to the island she loved.
Pat is survived by: John her husband of 43 years, Dan Callies, daughter-in-law Amanda and granddaughter Caroline of Tokyo, Japan, Beth Goltz, son-in-law Brian, grandsons Owen and Casey of Boulder, Colorado and Ryan Callies of Denver, Colorado. There will be a memorial service for Pat in Fairfield, CT later this summer. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made instead to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://themmrf.org) or the Nantucket Cottage Hospital which provided years of care and love during Pat's battle with cancer.
Published in Fairfield Citizen on May 1, 2020