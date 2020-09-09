Patricia R. Canepa
Patricia R. Canepa of Bedford, New Hampshire passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Trisha and her husband Jim had a 51 year love affair, which resulted in a great life together and their wonderful son Jason, who lives in Fairfax, Virginia. At this time, there will be no wake or funeral. The family wishes to thank their friends and family for the love and support over the years. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to their personal charities in Trisha's name.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Trisha's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net