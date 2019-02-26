Home

Robert Feuer


1926 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Feuer
Feb 15, 1926 - Dec 9, 2018 Bob Feuer of Meadow Ridge, in Redding, passed away peacefully and will be missed by his many friends, both human and canine. Bob supported animal shelters, rescue facilities, and service dog training all over CT. Over the years, he adopted the "unadoptable" dogs from local shelters and welcomed them into his home. The last of these was Archie, who has gone to live with Bob's sister-in-law, Betty Slaff. In the past, Bob and his wife Clara raised championship Irish Wolfhounds. Clara passed away a decade ago while the Feuers still lived in Wilton. Bob's many friends from his years in radio-controlled airplane clubs and antique autos will miss his quiet warmth and generosity. At his request, Bob's ashes and those of his wife and all the dogs he has ever owned will be scattered from a favorite oceanfront hill in CA. He is survived by his niece, Leslie Koch and her husband, Douglas Gray. Bob would surely appreciate any donations to local animal shelters. But not in his name. He was too modest.
Published in Fairfield Citizen from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019
