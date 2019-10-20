|
|
Robert Edward Hansen
Robert Edward Hansen, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from a brief illness at Autumn Care Rehabilitation Center in Waynesville, NC. Born in Bridgeport CT, a longtime resident of Fairfield, he retired in 1990. After spending many years in FL, he moved to Maggie Valley, NC and wintered in Hilton Head Island, SC. He was married to Helen Gill Hansen for 44 years. He was the son of the late John and Dorothy Hansen.In addition to his wife, Helen, he is survived by 2 children, Christine Stauch and her husband Thomas of Trappe, MD and Ronald Hansen and his wife, Barbara of Waupaca, WI and stepdaughter Kristina Bardinelli and her husband Brian of Southbury, CT. He is survived by his sister Lynn Crays and her husband Richard of Fort Pierce, FL. He attended Alfred University prior to working in the family floral business, Hansen's Flower Shop, started by his grandfather Peter Hansen in 1920 before moving to Fort Pierce, FL. He was affectionately known as "Captain Bob" to his seven grandchildren because he "ran the boat." Among his many interests were fishing, lobstering and sailing in Long Island Sound.He also enjoyed many years of traveling throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Robert served his country as a platoon sergeant with the United States Army National Guard.
In keeping with his quiet nature, services will be private
Published in Fairfield Citizen on Oct. 25, 2019