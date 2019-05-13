Resources More Obituaries for Robert Larsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Roy Larsen

Robert R. Larsen (Bob) peacefully sailed on to his next adventure on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at the age of 87 at home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on June 5, 1931 in New York City. He spent his early years in Manhattan before moving to Fairfield, Connecticut. He was a proud student of Eaglebrook School, Phillips Exeter Academy and Harvard University where he was a member of the Owl Club. As a venture capitalist, he co-founded several companies, most notably U.S. Yachts and O'Day Corp., which launched the Rhodes 19. During his years with the U.S. Army, he sailed with the USA Olympic sailing team.

An avid sailor and golfer, Bob was an active member of several clubs and organizations: Country Club of Fairfield (Board Member), Pequot Yacht Club (Commodore), Fairfield County Hunt Club (President), Sankaty Head Golf Club, Nantucket Yacht Club, John's Island Club and New York Yacht Club, where he was inducted in 1963 and was proud to be one of the club's longest standing members. A dedicated environmentalist, he was extremely active with the Connecticut Audubon Society (Treasurer, President), Nantucket Conservation Foundation (Treasurer, Senior VP Board), Aspetuck Land Trust (Treasurer) and Defenders of Wildlife (Vice Chair) where he led an effort to reintroduce wolves into the Yellowstone National Park ecosystem. With a deep commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Nantucket, Bob was most proud of his work with Nantucket Conservation Foundation. During his long involvement in the foundation, he partnered with his fellow board members to protect several thousand acres of threatened lands and worked tirelessly to sustain the effort started by his father to perpetuate the tradition of island cranberry growing at the historic Milestone Cranberry bog.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Roy, mother, Margot, first wife Deborah and second wife, Bonnee. He is survived by his siblings Anne Simonson, Chris and Jonathan (Mary); children Wendelle (Michael) and Tim (Mary); granddaughters Jessica (Tom) and Robin; great-granddaughters Bailey and Lily; and several nephews, nieces, and grandnephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Nantucket in early August at Siasconset Union Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nantucket Conservation Society or VNA Hospice of Treasure Coast.