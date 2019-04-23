Resources More Obituaries for Scott Fitzpatrick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Scott A. Fitzpatrick

We are saddened to share the news of the sudden passing of Scott A. Fitzpatrick. Scott was born on May 13, 1951 in Haverford, PA and died March 2, 2019 while vacationing on the Caribbean island of Grenada.

Scott was raised in Westwood, MA, a graduate of the Noble & Greenough School, where he excelled in academics as well as on the soccer field, golf course, basketball and tennis courts. He earned his B.S. degree in Psychology from Trinity College in Hartford, CT, where he played varsity soccer and golf, and served as treasurer of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, making many lifelong friends.

His 30 year career in the insurance business started in Philadelphia with the Insurance Company of North America (INA). He was subsequently transferred to Seattle, where he continued to specialize in marine insurance with Johnson & Higgins. Scott was well known and respected within the industry as being proficient in the technical side of the business. He retired from Scougal Rubber Co. in 2011.

In Seattle he married Linda Leir, and they had two sons. His favorite daily activity was doing the daily crossword puzzle in ink. All the while, any golf course may have been his favorite place to be. Especially, Pine Valley Golf Club where he had been a member since the mid-1970's

After Linda's passing and with the help of Facebook, Scott connected with his college sweetheart, Ruth Anne McSorley Taylor. A long distance romance blossomed, he moved to her home state of CT, and they were married in the chapel at Trinity College on June 28, 2014.

While living in Connecticut, he became an active member of the Fairfield Beach Club, and made many new friends especially on the tennis court, and at the bridge table. He was an avid bridge player and was proud of recently earning Masters points as a member of the American Contract Bridge League. His ready smile and sincere interest in others endeared him to many. His presence will be greatly missed.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Patrick Fitzpatrick; his first wife, Linda; and his son, Adam. He is survived by his son, Joshua; his wife, Ruth Anne Taylor and her loving children and grandchildren; his sisters Carolyn Weikel (Gary) and Pamela Olah (John); nieces Sara and Elizabeth; many loving cousins and lifelong friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Tee or futurefive.org

A service in celebration of Scott's life will take place at St Paul's Episcopal Church in Fairfield CT on May 18 at 2 p.m. Published in Fairfield Citizen on Apr. 23, 2019