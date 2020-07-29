1/1
Stasia Kowalski
1924 - 2020
Stasia Z. Kowalski
Nov 20, 1924-July 25, 2020
Stasia Z. Kowalski gracefully passed away at the age of 95 on July 25, 2020 in Louisville, KY.
Prior to living at Treyton Oaks Towers in Louisville, where she lived during the past five years, she resided in Fairfield, Connecticut and Cape Coral, Florida.
Although she had many interests, her greatest love was spending time outside listening to the sounds of nature and swimming at Lakeside Swim Club. At 92, Stasia entered her first Masters Swim competition and won three first place ribbons in backstroke.
She was an inspiration to all of her friends. She was known for her motto "Enjoy life and find something that interests you, no matter how small it may be."
Stasia was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Helen Zolkos, her husband of 56 years, Leon Paul Kowalski, and her son, Leon Paul Kowalski, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Lydia Kowalski, Marcia Kowalski (George Kalet), Amy Peterson (John), and her grandchildren, Zoe Hennessey, Lucy Peterson and Jack Peterson.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.

Published in Fairfield Citizen on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 29, 2020
Lydia and family,
You have my deepest sympathies. What force your mother was, and what was advice she had. I hope you find comfort. With sympathies, Ann and Geoff
Ann Hall
Friend
