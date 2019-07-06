SUZANNE FETTEROLF CROLIUS

SUZANNE FETTEROLF CROLIUS, age 89, passed away peacefully at her home in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on July 4th, after a short battle with Parkinson's disease.

Suzanne was born on July 12th, 1930 in Philadelphia to Allen and Alice Fetterolf of Chestnut Hill. She graduated from Ogontz Junior College in 1947 and married Allen Potter Crolius, also of Philadelphia, in June of 1950.

During their 69 years together, Allen and Suzanne traveled extensively and lived in Europe for six years where Allen was employed as an executive with Radio Corporation of America (RCA) and Newsweek Magazine.

After returning to America, they settled in Westport, Connecticut, where Suzanne was active with the Westport Historical Society and the Westport Garden Club. Her professional career was centered around her position as a teacher at the Westport-Weston Cooperative Nursery School where she taught for over 35 years. Suzanne often commented on how fulfilled she felt when one of her former students brought their children to school and insisted on being enrolled in Mrs. Crolius' class.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Allen P. Crolius, and their three children, Drew (Rysz) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Allen P. Crolius lll, of Boise, Idaho, and Robin (Kaney) of Haverford, Pennsylvania, and four grandchildren, Kevin and Devan Kaney of Philadelphia, Lindsay Crolius of West Hollywood, Ca. and Lilly Crolius currently a senior at Boise State University.

Burial services will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia for the immediate family. A prayer for Suzanne would be welcomed.