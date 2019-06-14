Suzanne Smith Sprowl

Suzanne Smith Sprowl, 70, a longtime Southport resident, passed away peacefully at her home in Wilmette, IL, on May 30, 2019. Born July 11, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Pavlick Smith and Valentine Allen Smith, Jr.

As a child, Suzanne attended Joseph Sears School in Kenilworth, IL, and went on to New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL. She went on to attend Barat College in Lake Forest, IL, University of Kansas and Moser Business School.

Suzanne spent much of her adult life in Southport, Connecticut. She was very active in charity and neighborhood activities. She was on the board of the Fairfield Women's Exchange and a long-term volunteer at the Carousel Thrift Shop at Southport Congregational Church. For nearly 20 years, she helped organize estate sales that would donate unsold items to the Carousel. This brought her great joy.

Suzanne had many passions including Russian history, her library of books, blue and white china, classic movies and collecting seashells. She was happiest when at home surrounded by her favorite things and with her cat Maddie.

Suzanne is survived by her husband of nearly 45 years, Charles Riggs Sprowl, Jr., her daughter Ashley Allen Sprowl of Chicago, IL; her brother Val Allen Smith III of Wilmette, IL; her cousin Mary Beth Pavlick Sauser of Lake Forest, IL; as well as several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Valentine A. Smith, Jr. and Ruth Pavlick Smith; as well as her brother Donald Allen Smith. Published in Fairfield Citizen on June 14, 2019