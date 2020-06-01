William F. Thompson
William F. Thompson, 94 of Fairfield passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital on May 29th. Mr Thompson was born in Bridgeport on April 8, 1926 to the late William and Ruth Maxfield Thompson.
William spent this professional career with The General Electric Company and retired in 1990 as a Ledger Analyst for Corporate Financial Services.
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home has been trusted with private services at Oaklawn Cemetery for William. Share an online condolence at www.shaughnesseybanks.com
Published in Fairfield Citizen on Jun. 1, 2020.