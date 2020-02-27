Home

Agnes (Nancy) BICKERTON

BICKERTON Agnes (Nancy) Nancy, aged 79, passed away suddenly, at home, on the morning of Monday, February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Terry, much loved mum of George, Evelyn, Shona and Shirley and dearly loved gran of Nicola, Pamela, Kiera and Reagan. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 1.45 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. To my dearest darling Nana,
Up in Heaven, high above,
We know today you're with us all,
And sending all your love.
So dear Nana, up above,
Although you're no longer here,
In our hearts is where we'll keep you,
And forever you'll be near. From the great-grandchildren Kieran, Lewis, Emma, Declan, Islay and Douglas.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
