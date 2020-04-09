|
GILCHRIST Agnes
(Etta) Agnes (Etta) Gilchrist passed away peacefully at home on April 5th 2020,
aged 86 years.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
A much loved mum to
Linda and Gordon. xx
A much loved gran who will be
sadly missed by Greig and Gavin. xx
As long as hearts remember,
As long as hearts still care,
We do not part with those we love,
They are with us everywhere.
A dearly loved gran to
Laura, Michael, Grace and Lucy. xxxx
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 9, 2020