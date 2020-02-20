|
|
|
JACK Agnes Peacefully, at home, on February 13, 2020. Agnes, aged 78 years, (formerly of Dunn and Wilson), loving sister of Billy and the late James and Tom.
She troubled no one, her wants were few,
And now, dear Lord, she has gone to you.
Take care of her while she takes her rest,
For she was my sister and she was the best. From all your loving family.
Funeral service being held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2.30 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020