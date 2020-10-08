Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes LEISHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes LEISHMAN

Notice Condolences

Agnes LEISHMAN Notice
LEISHMAN Agnes (Nan) Suddenly, at home, on September 22, 2020. Now I know you are resting,
Gone from this world of strife.
Your voice I shall remember,
Remember all my life,
Your name is often mentioned,
Nearly every day.
I often sit and wonder,
Why God took you away. From sister, Marion.

We were not there to see you die,
To hold your hand and say goodbye.
But we will remember our whole lives through,
The happy days spent with you. Loving nephew Clark, Brenda, Barry, Emma and all family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -