LEISHMAN Agnes (Nan) Suddenly, at home, on September 22, 2020. Now I know you are resting,
Gone from this world of strife.
Your voice I shall remember,
Remember all my life,
Your name is often mentioned,
Nearly every day.
I often sit and wonder,
Why God took you away. From sister, Marion.
We were not there to see you die,
To hold your hand and say goodbye.
But we will remember our whole lives through,
The happy days spent with you. Loving nephew Clark, Brenda, Barry, Emma and all family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020