|
|
|
MCLUCKIE Agnes (Nessie) Peacefully, at The Haining Nursing Home, on March 11, 2020. Agnes, beloved wife to Robert, loving mum to Rita, Thomas, Margaret and Robert and a loving gran and great-gran.
What she suffered, she told but few.
She never deserved
what she went through.
Tired and weary she made no fuss.
But mum you tried so hard
to stay with us.
Service to take place at Redding and Westquarter Church, on Thursday,
March 19, at 1 pm , then on to Polmont Cemetery, for interment.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020