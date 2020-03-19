|
O'DONNELL Agnes Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at Strathcarron Hospice, on March 15, 2020, Agnes, aged 69 years. A devoted wife of the late John, beloved mum of Angela, Sharon and John, loving granny of Lauren, Connor, Caitlin, Niamh, Olivia and Jorja, mother-in-law of Craig, Alan and Lindsay and close friend of Margaret and Mary. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 12.15 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020