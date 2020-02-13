Home

Agnes (Craig) ORMOND

ORMOND Agnes (nee Craig) At home, after a long illness, on February 5, 2020, Agnes, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Alex, loving mother to Lorraine, mother-in-law to Kenneth, much loved gran to Stacey and Kieran. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 18, at
1.45 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium. Close in our hearts, you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day. Alex, Lorraine and Kenneth.
Love you always, miss you forever gran. Stacey and Kieran xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
