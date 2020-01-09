|
PHILIP Agnes At Falkirk Community Hospital, on December 30, 2019, Agnes (nee McClure), in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Andrew, much loved mum of Doreen, Drew and the late Dianne and a dear mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma and aunt, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Trinity Church, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Camelon Cemetery, arriving approximately 2 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020