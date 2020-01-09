Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes PHILIP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes PHILIP

Notice Condolences

Agnes PHILIP Notice
PHILIP Agnes At Falkirk Community Hospital, on December 30, 2019, Agnes (nee McClure), in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Andrew, much loved mum of Doreen, Drew and the late Dianne and a dear mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma and aunt, who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Trinity Church, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Camelon Cemetery, arriving approximately 2 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -