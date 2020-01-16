|
ROBERTSON Agnes Peacefully, at Canmore Lodge, Dunfermline, on January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Agnes (Nan) (nee Milne), aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles (Chic), dearly loved mum of Maureen, also a loved aunt and great-aunt.
Forever in our hearts and sadly missed.
Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, January 17, at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu may be given at the Crematorium for Canmore Lodge, if so desired.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020