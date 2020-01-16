Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes ROBERTSON

Notice Condolences

Agnes ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON Agnes Peacefully, at Canmore Lodge, Dunfermline, on January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Agnes (Nan) (nee Milne), aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles (Chic), dearly loved mum of Maureen, also a loved aunt and great-aunt.
Forever in our hearts and sadly missed.
Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Friday, January 17, at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu may be given at the Crematorium for Canmore Lodge, if so desired.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -