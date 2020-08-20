|
WILSON Agnes The family of the late Agnes wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Ward A22, Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their care and attention, Rev Ronald Matandakufa for his kindness and comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their support and guidance, The Abbotsinch for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at Dundas Funeral Home and the cemetery.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 20, 2020