RICHARDSON Alan At Strathcarron Hospice, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, after a short illness bravely fought. Beloved husband of Janette, dad of Steve and grampa to Benjamin and Jorja, much loved son of Mary and brother to Lorraine and Andrew.
It was Alan's wish that there would be no flowers but donations can be given, if desired, to Strathcarron Hospice in his memory. Many a lonely heartache.
Often a silent tear,
But always a beautiful memory,
Of one we loved so dear.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 27, 2020