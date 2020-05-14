|
MOIR Albert The Moir family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Albert. Grateful thanks to William Scott Funeral Directors for their respectful service and to celebrant Alan Fairweather for his comforting words. Special thanks to Polmont Park Medical Practice, Ward A11 at FVRH and Unit 1 at FCH for their care and compassion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 14, 2020