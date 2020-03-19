Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alex BEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex BEAN

Notice

Alex BEAN Notice
BEAN Alex Alanna and the family of the late Alex wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Pastor Len Bennet for his kindness and comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their help and support, The Abbotsinch for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral collection which amounted to £402 will be forwarded to The British Heart Foundation with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -