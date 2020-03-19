|
BEAN Alex Alanna and the family of the late Alex wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for all the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Pastor Len Bennet for his kindness and comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their help and support, The Abbotsinch for catering and to everyone who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral collection which amounted to £402 will be forwarded to The British Heart Foundation with grateful thanks.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020