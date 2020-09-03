|
FORSYTH Alexander Passed away peacefully, at Forth Bay Care Home, on Friday, August 28, 2020, Alexander (Sandy) Forsyth, (formerly Cpl British Army ACC and his beloved Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders), aged 76 years of North Broomage, Larbert, beloved father of James, Gillian and Alexander, adored papa of Callum, Corry, Kyle, Sean, Connor and Fiona. Sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Thank you for all the funny memories,
Our love and deepest respect always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 3, 2020