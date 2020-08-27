|
GRAHAM Alexander (Plum) Passed away, at FVRH, surrounded by his family, on August 22, 2020, Alex, aged 66, adored husband of Irene, a loving dad, papa, brother-in-law and uncle. Private funeral will take place on September 3, at 12.15 pm, in Falkirk Crematorium. Service can be viewed online, contact the family for details.
The day you passed my life fell apart,
But you'll never really leave me, you're embedded in my heart.
Love and miss you forever.
Yir wee honey bunch, Irene.
You were gone too fast, too soon,
You were a loving, caring, proud and selfless man,
Who taught me everything in life.
I miss you so, so much.
Love yir boy, Euan and partner Ellie.
A footballer, a biker, an engineer, a rebel,
And the best dad and friend I had.
Devastated to lose you.
You are forever in our hearts.
Your lassie, Jo and son-in-law James x.
"I miss you papa, love Curly".
Iris xxx.
Lot of good memories we'll treasure forever.
Avril, Andy, Amanda, Mark, Rebecca and Lucy xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 27, 2020