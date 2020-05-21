|
|
|
McNAB
Alexander (Alex) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on Wednesday, May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Cathie, much loved dad to Gordon, treasured grandad and great-grandad. Brother of Isobel, James and the late Robert.
Beloved father of Gordon in Australia. We could not be with you at this time,
But you were in our thoughts daily and we looked forward to our chats every day,
You are now at peace with my mum, Cathie by your side,
Lots of fantastic memories Dad,
The best father a man could ask for,
You will be greatly missed. Beloved grandfather of Robert and Bethany and great-grandfather to Angus.
Grandpa we will miss you very much,
Our talks, exchanging pictures,
And chatting about your past travels and adventures,
You are now at rest with Grandma.
Loved and Remembered. Sister Isobel, her daughter Susan, her son James and their families, Brother James in North Carolina, USA and his family.
May God hold you in the palm of his hand,
And grant you eternal rest. Charlie, Sheena and families.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020