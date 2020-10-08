|
|
|
SEMPLE Alexander (Alex) Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on October 4, 2020. Alex, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Alice, much loved dad of Amanda, Angela and Aaron, father-in-law of William and Annette and a devoted gramps of Ross and Charley.
For further information please visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
When we were married they told us we were one,
But they never told us what to do when half of one is gone,
What do you do with half a life or half a will to care?
What do you do with half a heart now the other halves not there?
You were the other half of me, a heart linked to my own,
What do I do with half a life now I am on my own? Loving Wife Alice x.
Never more than a thought away,
Loved and remembered every. Daughter Amanda x.
The pain I felt at losing you will never go away,
But knowing that you're in my heart helps me through each day,
When you were here I always felt that nothing could go wrong,
But you're my inspiration and your memory keeps me strong.
Love you dad.
Watch the roads. William and Angela xx.
We had a wonderful Gramps, he never really grew old,
His smile was made of sunshine and his heart was solid gold. Ross, Charley and Stephanie xx.
Dad, you will live in our hearts and minds forever. Son Aaron and Annette.
Loved always, sorely missed. Niece Margaret, Stewart and family.
Remembered with love,
This day and every day. Brother Tommy, Yvonne, Gordon and family.
You will be sorely missed. Sister Elizabeth, Jim and family.
Always in our hearts. Sister Dinah, Donna, Piet and family.
Will miss your gentle way,
Your lovely smile and laugh,
You were a true gentleman Uncle Alex (our Uncle "George"). All our love from Caroline, Stuart and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 8, 2020