Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew BALLANTINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew BALLANTINE

Notice Condolences

Andrew BALLANTINE Notice
BALLANTINE Andrew (Drew) Peacefully, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on Friday, June 26, 2020, aged 68 years, beloved husband of Maureen. Hero and dad to Kelda, Erika and Hazel, father-in-law to Donald, Rob and Marc. Grandfather to his wonderful boys Ryan, Terry, Leon, Murray, Brodie, Anderson and Cameron.
Treasured memories shared by all xx.
Big brother to Moira and Kay, brother-in-law Stevie. Uncle to Rachael, Heather, Martin, Mark, David and great-uncle to Noah.
Forever in all our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -