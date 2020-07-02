|
|
|
BALLANTINE Andrew (Drew) Peacefully, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on Friday, June 26, 2020, aged 68 years, beloved husband of Maureen. Hero and dad to Kelda, Erika and Hazel, father-in-law to Donald, Rob and Marc. Grandfather to his wonderful boys Ryan, Terry, Leon, Murray, Brodie, Anderson and Cameron.
Treasured memories shared by all xx.
Big brother to Moira and Kay, brother-in-law Stevie. Uncle to Rachael, Heather, Martin, Mark, David and great-uncle to Noah.
Forever in all our hearts.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 2, 2020