BECK Andrew James (Drew) (Tiree / Stenhousemuir / Kuala Lumpur)
Peacefully, yet unexpectedly on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Beloved husband to Linda, dear brother to Robin and Gavin, doting father of Calum and Kirsty, respected father-in-law to Charlotte and Guillaume and loving 'atok' to baby Isaac. You have always been the wind on
our backs.
You will be remembered, loved
and cherished forever more. Due to the current government restrictions the funeral service will be private.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 20, 2020