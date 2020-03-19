|
CAMERON Andrew (Dundee)
Peacefully, in Roxburghe House, Dundee, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Andrew (Andy/Drew), beloved husband of the late Janet, much loved dad of Jacqueline (Jacquie), a loving brother, dear father-in-law of Chris and a dearly loved grandad of Sam and Faith. Funeral service in Dundee Crematorium, on Friday, March 20, at 4.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made if so desired at the crematorium in aid of Poppy Scotland and Andy's Man Club.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020