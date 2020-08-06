|
|
|
HALDANE Andrew Morrison Suddenly, after a brave, short and dignified battle with pancreatic cancer, on July 30, 2020, Andrew, aged 53 years. Devoted husband to Mandy, loving dad to Marti, Carla and Gregor, much loved by all who knew him.
Due to the current situation, a private service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium before a burial at Larbert Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Andrew are invited to line the driveway at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, August 14, on arrival at
12.55 pm, and again as they leave for Larbert Cemetery.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 6, 2020