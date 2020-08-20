Home

HALDANE Andrew Morrison To our beloved son and brother Andrew.
Very special and much loved son who achieved so much in his
too short life.
Proud of my boys.
Mary Morrison Haldane
Forever missed, never forgotten.
Rest easy wee brother.
Mark Haldane
So many happy times.
You're my wee brother too.
Love you always.
Jane Haldane
Sorely missed.
Steven Haldane
All the family thank those who joined us on Friday, August 14, to honour and celebrate the life of our much loved Andrew.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
