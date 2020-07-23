|
|
|
McCULLOCH
Andrew Cook Peacefully, passed away, at Strathcarron Hospice, after a long illness, on July 14, 2020, Andrew, aged 57, much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. When robins appear,
Loved ones are near,
Those we love don't go away,
They walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
So loved, so missed, so very dear. Love you, mum and dad xx.
I stood beside your bedside,
My heart was crushed and sore,
I did my duty till the end,
Till I could do no more,
My heart is heavy, the road is long,
I will miss you always. Love you, Alison xx.
Never selfish, always kind,
These are the memories, you left behind. Love you, Gordon xx.
Tired and weary, he made no fuss,
But tried so hard to stay with us,
Never more than a thought away,
He will be remembered every day. Love you, Mhairi and Robert xx.
There is always a face before me,
A voice I would love to hear,
A smile I would always remember,
Of an uncle we loved so dear. Love you, Nicola, Emma and Andrew xx.
Those we loved don't go away,
They walk beside us every day. Love you, Ewan and Robbie xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 23, 2020