|
|
|
McCULLOCH
Andrew Cook Jim, Isabella and family of the late Andrew McCulloch would like to thanks family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of Andrew. A special thank you to the staff of Strathcarron Hospice and also thank you to the Oncology Department of FVRH. Thank you to Co-op Funeral Directors at Grangemouth and Laura Gordon for her service and also thank you to Jack and the ladies at Frew's for their kindness and support.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020