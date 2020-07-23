|
|
|
SIMPSON Andrew Roger In loving memory of our dear brother and uncle Andrew Roger Simpson, who died on
Monday, July 13, 2020.
It really wasn't easy,
The journey you were on,
But you are not in pain no more,
From us you now are gone,
Dear Roger we will always keep,
A place within our hearts,
For you and have sweet memories,
Even though we are apart.
Give all our love to others gone,
Within the family in the past,
And we will think of you dear one,
With memories to last.
Love from Robert, Lorna, Deryck, Lesley-Anne and Neve.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 23, 2020