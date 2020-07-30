|
|
|
SNEDDON Andrew Peacefully, at FVRH, on July 21, 2020, Andrew, aged 56 years, loving husband of Sharon, much loved dad to Grant, Abbi, Hannah and Alyssa and grandad to Katie.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still,
In my heart you hold a place,
No one else will ever fill.
Your loving wife Sharon xx.
For all of us you gave your best,
Now the time has come for you to rest,
So go in peace, you've earned your sleep,
Your love in our hearts,
We'll eternally keep.
Your girls Abbi ,Hannah and Alyssa xxx.
A good heart has stopped beating,
And a good soul went to Heaven,
May the love of family help you all during this sad time.
RIP Andy.
Love the Colliers x.
The next time that we meet you,
Will be at Heavens door,
You will be there to meet us,
And we will cry no more,
We will put our arms around you,
And kiss your lovely face,
And then this broken heart of ours,
Will fall back into place.
Love you forever Mum and Dad xx.
Heroes get remembered,
But legends never die,
You may be gone,
But you will certainly never be forgotten.
Love from son Grant, daughter-in-law Gemma and your number one pal granddaughter Katie xxx.
Funeral service at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, July 31, at 12.15 pm, following current attendance restrictions.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020